Collection of films reveals American military links with Grantham during the Second World War

By Graham Newton
Published: 13:15, 11 May 2020

A series of films portraying the district’s American military links during WWll has been compiled by South Kesteven District Council to convey a rich local aviation heritage.

With men and aircraft of the US Army Air Force Troop Carrier Command occupying airfields surrounding Grantham, the films conjure up a unique picture of what happened in 1944 and the sheer scale of military operations as the conflict turned a corner.

