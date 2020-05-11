Collection of films reveals American military links with Grantham during the Second World War

A series of films portraying the district’s American military links during WWll has been compiled by South Kesteven District Council to convey a rich local aviation heritage.

With men and aircraft of the US Army Air Force Troop Carrier Command occupying airfields surrounding Grantham, the films conjure up a unique picture of what happened in 1944 and the sheer scale of military operations as the conflict turned a corner.

All are being posted on the council’s Twitter and Facebook sites at https://twitter.com/southkesteven andhttps://www.facebook.com/southkdctogether with suggestions for VE Day related activities, and things to do at home.