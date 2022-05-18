Grantham College was presented with a plaque to mark its excellence in delivering engineering apprenticeships.

After opening its new £2.6 million Institute of Technology last Friday, Grantham College also received a special plaque from educational organisation, City and Guilds.

The plaque, presented after the official opening of the new centre, demonstrates the College's excellence of delivery of our engineering apprenticeships.

Rebecca Hollamby from City and Guilds presents Dr Steven Peacock with an award in excellence in apprenticeship delivery for engineering. (56655348)

Rebecca Hollamby, from City and Guilds, presented the award.

She said: “On behalf of City and Guilds, I’ve worked with Grantham College for many years, and over the last three or four years, they’ve worked really hard on their engineering apprenticeships and partnership with City and Guilds, and they’ve had some outstanding results over the last 24 months.

“I’m very pleased to be here today to promote [Grantham College] as an excellence in apprenticeship delivery college for engineering.

Rebecca Hollamby from City and Guilds. (56655354)

“We are proud to be partnered with you.

Rebecca explained that out of the 800 centres that City and Guilds work with, only 100 received plaques, adding,“it really is a significant achievement.”