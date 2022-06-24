Grantham College's brickwork department has narrowed down its search for build of the year to two student creations.

The final two builds in Grantham College's 'Build of the Year' competition have been picking up traction on the Brickwork department's Instagram page, with one week left to decide a winner.

Students David Ambrose-Leigh and Kacper Nowomiejski are behind one of the designs, which features three different patterns and three semi-circle shaped window holes.

The other work in contention to win was created by Luke Smith and Alex Beck, with an arched design and two narrow window holes.

Grantham College is appealing for businesses to promote and support the competition and their students, as well as asking people to vote on their Instagram to decide a winner.

Tony Lee, bricklaying technician at Grantham College, said: "With Covid still lurking, it has been a hard couple of years and despite all these challenges, our young students have persevered and worked hard to get to the point they are now.

David Ambrose-Leigh with his work. (57531515)

"Our level ones are all looking forward to progressing with their course, with high hopes of finding an apprenticeship to even further their status within their chosen trade and profession.

"We are so proud of our students, and would be ecstatic to see their hard work given the praise it deserves."

Currently, the brick department is the largest department in Grantham College, and is expected to grow even more so in the coming years.

Luke Smith and Alex Beck. (57531509)

Tony added: "It is going to be close who the winners are. We are ambitious, and we want nothing but the best for our students."