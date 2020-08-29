Grantham College catering student with autism is set to open up a cafe just off the A52
Published: 12:00, 29 August 2020
Charlotte Barnes, a catering student at Grantham College who has autism, is hoping to open a brand new cafe next month.
The 20-year-old will open the Route 52 cafe, which is situated next to Roman Garage, just off the A52 near Grantham.
The building was derelict and had to be rebuilt. The cafe will be a family-run business.
