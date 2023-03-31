A Rotary Club member, alongside the help of another, has sent over 180 duvets to a university in Ukraine.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club member Ian Walsh, who is also house manager at Harlaxton College, and Maggie Welton, from the Jubilee Church Life Centre have sent the duvets to Khorostkiv State University so schoolchildren can use them in their homes.

The donations were taken to Ukraine by Ibanka Slobodyan, who is from Ternopil in Ukraine. She has a transit van and has been making trips to Ukraine with essentials for refugees.

Children in Ukraine receiving the duvets donated by Harlaxton College. (63292604)

Dr Holly Carter, dean and executive director of Harlaxton College, said: "It was wonderful to know that our donation could make a positive impact in the lives of others.

"Harlaxton College is very committed to our community and our curriculum, teaching the students about the interconnectivity of our world.

"This is an example of small things that we are able to do for others. We were very happy to help in some small way."

Every year, over 1,000 students come to stay at Harlaxton college and take university level courses.

With so many students living at the college, duvets are changed regularly.

As a result, the manor found it had over 180 spare single duvets.