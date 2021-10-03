Column by Dr Steven Peacock, vice principal of Grantham College

Grantham College is delighted to announce the launch of an exciting range of free online digital training courses for local employers and those looking to gain new skills for employment.

These free online digital skills courses are designed for and by employers, to offer short sharp retraining, to fill skills gaps and vacancies in local firms.

Steven Peacock, vice-principal, Grantham College (47806911)

The post-COVID employment landscape relies ever more heavily on training in digital skills, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer the solution, free of charge, through easily accessible online learning. Just as importantly, the courses are there for people who want to build their skills up, to get the jobs they really want.

The short online digital courses being offered at Grantham College start from November 2021, and are available to join up to February 2022. They are:

Level 4 Introduction to Cyber Security;

Level 4 Introduction to Cloud Computing;

Level 3 Digital Marketing;

Level 3 Coding and Software Development;

Level 3 IT Networking and Infrastructure.

The new online courses are ideal for local businesses and enterprises looking to increase their digital capabilities, those looking for new employment, and those who want to know more about digital defence techniques and IT training. The courses in Cyber Security and Cloud Computing are linked to the opening of Grantham College’s new cutting-edge Institute of Technology, with start-of-the-art learning spaces and specialist equipment for Engineering and Computing.

The IoT In Work Skills programmes are designed to meet the needs of local businesses and to reflect the diversity of their employees. The Lincolnshire Institute of Technology has secured the support of over 80 regional employers to assist in the development, promotion and delivery of the curriculum.

The programmes will:

Increase the participation of learners, working in micro and small business, in professional occupationally related training and development.

Prepare learners, from multiple sectors, for the increased use of data, digital and communication technology in their current roles and those of the future.

Signpost learners to further high technical training opportunities across the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology.

The other short courses are part of the Department for Education’s Skills Bootcamps. Skills Bootcamps have also been designed to be responsive and flexible to employer needs. Our Digital Bootcamps offer training in industry-specific technical skills that will enable an employee to both attain a new job / role (or new opportunities for the self-employed) and to perform successfully afterwards. The courses comprise flexible and responsive provision that supports adult learners to train around their existing employment and personal commitments.

For more information and on how to apply, contact speacock@grantham.ac.uk