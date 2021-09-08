A college is marking its 50th anniversary with an open day.

Harlaxton College, the overseas study centre of The University of Evansville in the USA, will be celebrating its anniversary with an open day at Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham, on Sunday, September 26.

Since 1971 thousands of students have travelled from America to spend a semester studying at Harlaxton Manor, whilst learning about British life and culture.

Harlaxton College staff and students celebrate 50 years at the manor (50980833)

For the open day visitors will be able to explore all of the manor's state rooms, ornate hallways, imposing lobby and central staircase for the first time since 2019.

A team of Harlaxton College student ambassadors will be there to guide visitors around the manor, sharing their insight into its history and the experience of studying there.

The day will also include a private celebration for staff, students, volunteers and alumni.

Founding Class at Harlaxton manor (50980826)

Holly Carter, principle of Harlaxton College, said: "We’re very excited to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Harlaxton College; for half a century, the University of Evansville has cared for this amazing manor, welcoming thousands of students to live, learn and make wonderful memories in these incredible surroundings.

"Of course, we couldn’t have succeeded without the ongoing support of our staff, volunteers and local residents, especially the local community who have been so welcoming to all the students and visitors.

"I’d like to thank them for all that they’ve done and continue to do.

“As we look ahead to the future, we hope to create new opportunities for learning, supporting our local community, improving sustainability and caring for the manor’s amazing historical and environment assets."

2021 class replicate founding class photo from 1971 (50980855)

Holly added: "We’re also exploring new ways for people to experience and appreciate Harlaxton Manor and we’ll be sharing details of new events and activities soon."

There are limited tickets available for the event which can be purchased from events.harlaxton.co.uk

On the day there will also be refreshments available for an additional charge and people are reminded that dogs will not be allowed into the manor or the gardens.