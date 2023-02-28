A businessman and comic creator who played a role in the original Star Wars film has visited media students at Grantham College.

John Chapman, who played X-wing pilot 'Red 12 Drifter' in Star Wars – A New Hope, spoke to the students recently.

Steven Healey, a media lecturer at the college, reached out after finding John on social media after he had seen the film ‘Elstree 1976’, a documentary film by John Spira made about the lives of the actors and extras behind one of the most celebrated sci-fi movies of all time.

John Chapman, left, is welcomed to Grantham College. Photo: Grantham College (62685053)

The documentary discussed how John makes educational comic books for children, teaming up with charities for content and working with a designer to make sure all of his comic books are accessible to those with learning difficulties.

As someone who suffers with dyslexia himself, John wanted to create a comic book series that is engaging to everyone with simple adaptations, such as making speech bubbles slightly yellow tinted for ease of reading.

Mr Healey believed teaming up with John would be a great opportunity for the media students to get real industry experience and develop their skills, both of which are vital for working in creative industries and ‘getting their name in the universe’.

Copies of Jonnie Rocket comic created by John Chapman. Photo: Grantham College (62685055)

To make the Jonnie Rocket comic books come to life, the students, ranging from Level 2 students to HE Level 5 and 6, spent their time with John discussing ideas and asking questions.

They were gifted many copies of Jonnie Rocket which they had the chance to read to become true ‘rocketeers’.

Media students will be working with John to make films of the comics, whether this is live action, cartoon, motion graphics or more.

John said: "I am keen to work with great, young, talented people to gain some fresh ideas."