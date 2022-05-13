A new state-of-the-art £2.6 million centre of learning at Grantham College was officially opened by the local MP.

Grantham College hosted the official opening of its new Institute of Technology today (Friday) in the Grade II Listed Stonebridge House, with MP Gareth Davies cutting the ribbon and South Kesteven District Council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke also in attendance.

The project has restored Stonebridge House, formerly a police station and school, to its former glory by turning it in to a cutting-edge teaching and learning facility, equipped with IT design studios, digital technology suites, and engineering robotics facilities.

The new centre specialises in teaching STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) at levels 3, 4 and 5, but also extending to degree level and beyond.

As the institute will provide the latest innovative technologies to work with, Grantham College is putting on a number of new digital courses.

Dr Steven Peacock, vice principal of Grantham College said: "We’re very proud of our new Institute of Technology, not least because it transforms Stonebridge House, the historic grade II listed building, back to its former glory.

MP Gareth Davies officially opened the new Institute of Technology. (56655364)

"Through time, it changed its function: it was a grand family home, it was a school, it was a police station, and now it’s a beacon of innovation for further and higher education.

“In its walls, it houses industry standard, cutting edge, specialist equipment for our higher level learners in computing, science and engineering.

"It also has art works from our level 4 and 5 art and design students, who worked this year to a brief of technology and sustainability, so they could have their artwork on display here."

The multi-million pound project began over four years ago, when Grantham College joined a partnership with the University of Lincoln and other local colleges to build institutes of technology.

Stonebridge House has been converted into an Institute of Technology. (56655351)

In April 2019, the College was awarded £2.6 million in funding to redevelop Stonebridge House site, which was acquired back in 2012.

Dr Peacock continued: "Four years and a global pandemic later, we open this new facility which establishes Grantham College as a forerunner in the provision of digital engineering and science, and at the forefront of technological innovation."

George Brewis, chair of governors of Grantham College, said: “I’m very pleased and proud to be here today. I think it’s a great development for the college and as a set of governors, we’re very excited about what it offers.

Dr Steven Peacock, vice principal of Grantham College. (56655373)

“Given the fact that it was in the middle of what we all know was a very difficult time, it was delivered almost exactly on time and to budget, which I think is a tremendous achievement.

“I’d like to thank the staff of the College as always, who work very hard to make this a great place of learning and an inspirational place for people to attend.

“I think we should take this as a nice moment of reflection of a job well done, but it is just the start."

George Brewis, chair of governors of Grantham College. (56655367)

Although the institute has been unofficially open since November, allowing students to make use of the facilities for as long as possible, Gareth Davies MP officially cut the ribbon to open the centre.

He said: “Let me first of all congratulate the governors and all the staff who have put in so much work over the last four years to make this happen. Skills in innovation and STEM subjects are what drive our country forward and frankly it is what will drive this town forward.

"I am so proud to have Grantham College in this constituency. It’s a fundamental part of the town and it’s just going from strength to strength, so it’s a great pleasure to be able to open this building today.”

MP Gareth Davies officially opened the new Institute of Technology. (56655376)