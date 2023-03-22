A college was given an overall rating of 'good' by Ofsted, but was told it 'requires improvement' when it comes to apprenticeships.

Grantham College has again been rated 'good' after a recent Ofsted inspection. However, in two categories, 'apprenticeships' and 'behaviour and attitudes' it was judged to 'require improvement'.

The inspection took place in January, with eight inspectors spending four full days at the college to visit lessons and meet with staff and students, leaders and governors, as well as a whole range of employers, community stakeholders and civic partners.

Grantham College (16476813)

The report said: "Most students and apprentices find coming to college an enjoyable experience.

"Young people participate in a wide range of effective activities that develop their employability skills. They undertake relevant work experience, complete live projects with employers and attend frequent guest speaker sessions.

"As a result, young people are well prepared to take their next steps towards further study or employment.

"Apprentices have access to a good range of facilities and equipment that reflect industry standards."

Praise was given to the pastoral support for students and those with high needs, as well as the flexibility offered by the college to adult learners.

The report continued: "Most teachers plan the curriculum well to build students’ and apprentices’ knowledge and skills over time.

"However, in a very small minority of cases, the curriculum is not thought out well enough.

"Leaders recognise that not enough young people achieved their courses last academic year.

"Too many students had poor attendance or left their courses before they completed them. Leaders and managers have taken several actions in response to this."

Although the report notes that most apprentices historically completed their studies and achieved high grades, the inspection found that around a third of apprentices were past their planned end date of study.

The report said: "Staffing shortages have led to engineering apprentices not receiving timely feedback on assessed work and delays in visits to the workplace.

"As a result, these apprentices have fallen behind. Leaders have worked hard and now have staff in place. However, they were so new to their roles that inspectors could not judge the impact on apprentices."

Paul Deane, Grantham College principal, told the Journal: “I am delighted that Ofsted have confirmed yet again that Grantham College is a good college and I would like to congratulate and thank all the staff, students and partners of the college that have invested so much time and effort to make this such a wonderful place to study and work.

“Inspectors clearly witnessed that the young people, adults and apprentices that study with us have access to a good range of facilities and equipment that meet industry standards and that we collaborate effectively with a range of local stakeholders to understand skills needs and that employers and stakeholders have an active involvement in the curriculum.

“They also noted how our teachers are well-qualified, knowledgeable and have relevant backgrounds or vocational expertise. They use this experience to effectively demonstrate and teach students how to meet industry standards.”