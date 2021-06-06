Column by Steven Peacock, vice-principal of Grantham College

Excitement is growing as the building work on Grantham College’s new technology facility is almost complete.

Grantham College’s Institute of Technology (IoT), which opens in August 2021, will see the historic Grade II-listed Stonebridge House converted into a state-of-the-art engineering and digital skills hub.

Steven Peacock, vice-principal, Grantham College (47806911)

The IoT project will restore Stonebridge House back to its former glory and make it a cutting-edge facility. Exciting new technology-led courses start this September.

IoTs are collaborations between colleges, universities and employers. They focus on the specific technical skills required to bridge the skills gaps in our local area.

IoTs provide employers with a skilled workforce and students with a clear route to technical employment.

Grantham College is a member of the consortium of further and higher education providers, led by the University of Lincoln that will bring substantial capital funding to our region with the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology (#LIoT).

IoTs specialise in delivering higher technical university-level education (at Levels 4 and 5) with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects. At Grantham College, the IoT focuses on engineering and digital routes.

Grantham College has a strong background in engineering and welcomes the opportunity via the IoT to fill skills gaps in local industries.

As the IoT will provide the latest innovative technologies to work with, the college is putting on many new digital courses. Right on your doorstep: a brand-new multimillion-pound centre featuring IT design studios, digital technology suites, and engineering robotics facilities.

IoT courses at Grantham College include HNC/D computing and systems development, cloud computing, digital technologies, engineering (manufacturing, electrical, and mechanical) courses and new apprenticeships in automation and controls, and software development.

IoT courses are employer led and informed. The Lincolnshire IoT involves working partnerships with employers including Siemens Industrial Turbomachinery Ltd, Olympus Automation Limited, and Bakkavor Plc. The employers will contribute in a real way to the delivery of the courses, providing opportunity for students to visit and attend businesses, and ensuring that IoT graduates can deliver what businesses want when they graduate.

The Grantham College IoT is creating the training that local businesses need, and that give students the best opportunity of employment when they graduate, in good jobs.

In changing the way higher-level education is delivered, and featuring innovative new courses and cutting-edge facilities, Grantham College’s IoT is genuinely transformational. It is designed to make a significant improvement in the region’s economic situation, and will be the space in which business and education combine to produce a highly skilled technically proficient workforce focused on the future.

Information: visit www.grantham.ac.uk, call 01476 400200, or email enquiry@grantham.ac.uk