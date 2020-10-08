Grantham College says a small number of students and two members of staff are self-isolating after one person tested positive for Covid-19.

The students and staff have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days after the positive test earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the college told the Journal: "We can confirm that a member of the Grantham College community has tested positive for COVID-19. We have been in contact with Public Health England (PHE) and are working on advice issued by them."

The Journal has been told that learning will continue remotely for those affected and the rest of the college will operate as usual.

The spokesperson added: "We understand how frustrating this is for all families, staff and students but it is vitally important that we continue to put the health of all of our community first and follow the guidance given. I would like to thank everyone concerned for their understanding, patience and cooperation.

"During these times, Grantham College remains committed to providing education in the safest way possible and will continue to follow all relevant government guidance and PHE advice."