Art and Design students at Grantham College have been working on a community arts project in preparation for the Festival of Angels.

The level 2 students were on a week-long work experience placement at St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, last week.

The group have been working with lead community artist Anne-Marie Kerr, learning new art techniques such as working with wooden withies to help construct, design and decorate the eight large angels that will displayed within the church installation, ranging from two meters high to a staggering seven metres.

The community art project has been funded by the Arts Council, Historic England, SKDC and the National Lottery, and has been in the pipelines since 2019, making this a huge opportunity for the students to be able to work on this.

The project is still ongoing, and the artists will continue to deliver workshops and work with other communities over the next few weeks, including the Daybreak students and Grantham college and more.

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the church in the next few weeks to visit this year’s Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival, ice skating rink and Christmas tree festival.

The Festival of Angels will be held at St Wulframs from November 19, 2021 until February 2, 2022, and is supported by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC).

For more information, visit www.stwulframs.org.uk or find them on Facebook.