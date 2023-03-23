Students studying creative courses at Grantham College met up with Formula One driver Lando Norris recently and took part in a promotional photoshoot for his brand Quadrant.

Ex-college student now Lead Apparel Designer for Quadrant and E-Sport company Veloce, Will Kerr, invited the students down to Santa Pod Raceway Northampton to meet the F1 star and ‘The Stig’ Ben Collins.

The students, studying a range of courses including Media and Art & Design, were able to mix with professional photographers and film makers during the day which started at custom car garage Liberty Walk.

They were able to see how the shoot was managed by Will and get involved, taking their own images and film.

Student Ebony Baines said: “The day helped me understand what opportunities are available to me when I have completed my education.”

Ellie Harrington is hoping that there will more opportunities to work with Quadrant in the future. She said: “I didn’t realise how fast paced everything was and so busy, everyone had something they needed to do.”

Alice Maplethorpe feels that the experience will help her cope with similar opportunities in the future “It’s all about being prepared.” said Alice.

Lecturer Wendy Turner thought that the day was a fantastic experience and enjoyed catching up with her old student. “It was great to see Will working with such high-profile people and enjoying his job. Our students go on to work within the creative industries across all disciplines, it certainly was an inspirational day for the students.”

Other students involved were Zubin Fosse and Finley Cox.