Grantham College students produce short film in Mayors Parlour
College students got the chance to film a short film in the Mayors Parlour.
Film students from Grantham College took over the Mayors Parlour on March 20.
This was arranged by Steve Healey, who teaches level 2 filming at the college.
Steve said: "They [the students] enjoyed it. For once I didn't have to act in it!
"We like to replicate a film making environment for the students and give them a real life situation."
The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, got to see the some of the action behind the scenes.
He said: "I am always amazed at the quality and creativity of the students. Their stuff is really good.
"I didn't know what the idea was and I told them I want it to be a surprise.
"I am really looking forward to seeing it."
Coun Jeal will be going to see the premiere of the film on April 24.