College students got the chance to film a short film in the Mayors Parlour.

Film students from Grantham College took over the Mayors Parlour on March 20.

This was arranged by Steve Healey, who teaches level 2 filming at the college.

Grantham College students got to use the Mayors parlour to film a short film. (63422644)

Steve said: "They [the students] enjoyed it. For once I didn't have to act in it!

"We like to replicate a film making environment for the students and give them a real life situation."

Grantham College students got to use the Mayors parlour to film a short film. (63422641)

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, got to see the some of the action behind the scenes.

He said: "I am always amazed at the quality and creativity of the students. Their stuff is really good.

Grantham College students got to use the Mayors parlour to film a short film. (63422667)

"I didn't know what the idea was and I told them I want it to be a surprise.

"I am really looking forward to seeing it."

Grantham College students got to use the Mayors parlour to film a short film. (63422638)

Grantham College students got to use the Mayors parlour to film a short film. (63422664)

Grantham College students got to use the Mayors parlour to film a short film. (63422626)

Grantham College students got to use the Mayors parlour to film a short film. (63422659)

Coun Jeal will be going to see the premiere of the film on April 24.