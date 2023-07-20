Harlaxton College has been nominated for an archaeology award as a result of a project in its own grounds.

Digging Harlaxton, an archaeological project carried out in the Victorian walled garden at Harlaxton Manor, has been nominated for Community Archaeology Project of the Year for the Marsh Award, sponsored by the Council for British Archaeology.

Emily Stammitti, dig director, said: “We're absolutely thrilled but also extremely humbled to have been nominated and shortlisted for this award.

Harlaxton College's Digging Britain project has been nominated for an award.

“At the heart of the project was the idea of inclusion and accessibility - nobody was turned away on the basis of any protected characteristic or disability, and the team worked tirelessly to ensure that every additional support need was catered fo this, in addition to producing some brilliant archaeological results for our community and future research.

“There were so many project partners involved that it's hard to name every individual but suffice it to say that without their support, the project could never have run, let alone become a successful pilot project year.”

The college is ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be nominated for the award.

The project first came about when a request from the University of Evansville to create a small field school within the walled garden.

The idea of a several day field school solely on the manor grounds led to a multi-site project that “brought together community, the charitable sector, support from professional commercial organisations, and a wide range of students and volunteers”, added Emily.

Over the month from when the project started, it attracted attention on social media and the attention of hundreds of participants, including local schools.

Many from the community got involved with the project.

The Enabled Archaeology Foundation nominated the project for the award.

Dr Abi Hunt, director of the Enabled Archaeology Foundation, said: “The Enabled Archaeology Foundation Committee nominated Digging Harlaxton 2023 - because of the project’s commitment to making archaeology accessible and inclusive to disabled people and for its collaborative approach to working with both commercial and community partners.

“The project not only challenged a common perception that field archaeology is not suitable for, or welcoming to, disabled people, but also the idea that commercial, community, and academic archaeology practices don’t complement each other.

“We are very proud to have been one of the partners in Digging Harlaxton 2023 and congratulate Emily and the team at Harlaxton on being shortlisted for this prestigious award.”

Harlaxton Manor is currently hosting the Festival of Archaeology, overseen by the National Trust, and is running until Sunday, July 30.

The award results will be announced via live video stream in the closing weekend of the archaeology festival.