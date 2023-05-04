Grantham College will be hosting an event to promote awareness of community groups in the area.

The ‘Culture in the Community’ event will be held on Tuesday, May 23, from 9.30am until 1.30pm.

The aim of the event is to encourage and promote awareness of different community groups and cultures within Grantham and surrounding areas.

It also aims to educate current students and encourage other people from different backgrounds to take up one of the many courses on offer at Grantham College, including Higher Education, Further Education or evening courses.

Building on the success of last year’s event, which was only held in-house, it is opening it up for the general public to attend this year.

It will be in a marketplace style set up where there will be different interactive stalls from different community groups.

Stalls so far confirmed for the event include:

• Grantham Library

• Alpha Wolf Axe Throwing

• NHS

• Umbrella Counselling

• Rainbow Stars

• Shine Lincolnshire

• Belton House and Woolsthorpe Manor

• Grantham Civic Society

• Grantham Tennis Club

• Grantham Capoeira

• Guildhall Arts Centre

• Grantham Arts

• The Hub

• Work by local artists Emma Chippendale and Ruth Burrows

• So Fudged Up

• Klug Hair Lounge

• Church’s Ministry Among Jewish People

• Stamford Diversity Group

• Grantham Ramblers

If anyone is interested in having a stall at the event, they can contact organisers by email at smorris@grantham.ack.uk.