Ambergate Sports College in Grantham to hold family-fun summer fayre
Published: 11:00, 05 July 2023
A school will be holding its summer fayre this weekend.
The event will be held at Ambergate Sports College on Saturday, July 8, from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.
Alongside games and a bouncy castle, there will be hot dogs, glitter tattoos, face painting sweets, cakes, and much more!
Everyone is welcome to the family-fun event.
The event is organised by the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) and the Friends of Sandon and Ambergate.