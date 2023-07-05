Home   News   Article

Ambergate Sports College in Grantham to hold family-fun summer fayre

By Katie Green
Published: 11:00, 05 July 2023

A school will be holding its summer fayre this weekend.

The event will be held at Ambergate Sports College on Saturday, July 8, from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.

Alongside games and a bouncy castle, there will be hot dogs, glitter tattoos, face painting sweets, cakes, and much more!

Ambergate Sports College.
Everyone is welcome to the family-fun event.

The event is organised by the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) and the Friends of Sandon and Ambergate.

