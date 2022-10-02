More news, no ads

The best of local talent will be on stage for the first New Year’s Eve Special at Grantham College.

Starring in the show on Saturday, December 31, will be singer Terry Carey, guitarist and vocalist Trevor Leeson and female vocalist Marlene Jackson.

The show takes place in the college refectory.

Tickets are £23, including a Watkins buffet.

Doors will be open from 7.30pm to 12.30am.

Tickets are available from Brian Duller on 07939 303189 or 01949 841306, email brian.duller@yahoo.com, or Terry Carey on 01476 568854 or 07714 661103.