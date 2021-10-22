Grantham College will be hosting an employer engagement event ahead of launching a range of skills bootcamps to help people find work.

The event, which will take place on Friday November 5 from 2.00pm until 4.00pm at Grantham College, will be available to access digitally via Microsoft Teams.

Attendees will be able to find out more about the skills bootcamps, as well as learning how the bootcamps can support the development and recruitment of staff.

Grantham College (16476813)

There will also be an opportunity for employers to contribute to the design of the bootcamp training and link the courses to their own job and apprenticeship vacancies.

The skills bootcamps are flexible courses of up to 16-weeks giving people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer.

The camps include level three qualifications in Coding and Software Development, Digital Marketing and IT, Networking and Infrastructure.

A Grantham College spokesperson said: "We are very excited to announce that that we are going to hold Skills Bootcamps in Digital, Employer Engagement Event as part of the Government's Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan for Jobs."

To register your interest in the event, visit: https://forms.office.com/r/7RJn3JTVeZ