A night of music to raise funds for a town charity will take place in April.

The Naomi Fund presents Music Night in memory of Allan and Naomi Fardell at Grantham College refectory on Saturday, April 15.

Appearing on stage will be five piece band The Music Masters, female vocalist Connie Bolton and local singer Terry Carey.

Compere for the evening will be Brian Duller.

There will be a raffle, a licensed bar and food will be available.

Admission is £10 per person.

Tickets are available from Dean Fardell on 07831 500278, Michelle Fardell on 07881 632720 or Brian Duller on 07939 303189.