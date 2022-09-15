Grantham College has reduced its staff working hours in a bid to "retain the very best talent".

The college says it is trialling reduced working hours to attract and retain the very best talent, improve wellbeing and ultimately improve service delivery.

Principal and Chief Executive Paul Deane said: "Securing the right talent to support our students has always been a key element in the success of this college in delivering our mission ‘To deliver inspiration vocational, technical, professional, and higher education and training that empowers people, businesses and the community to achieve their goals’.

Grantham College (16476813)

"To secure that talent we want to make Grantham College one of the most attractive places to work so that we attract and retain the very best staff to ensure we can continue to successfully deliver our mission”

During the trial Grantham College will reduce staff hours from 37 to 33 per week with no reduction in pay.

Staff will work a four-day working week for the majority of the working weeks in each year.

The college says similar trials have shown that an improvement in staff wellbeing with no reduction in productivity and service is possible.

Mr Deane added: "We believe that this trial will result in improved recruitment and retention of high quality staff and lead to better consistency and quality of service.

"It will also support us to expand provision in areas where there are significant skills shortages.

"Throughout the trial we will continue to be flexible to ensure we meet the needs of our communities. “