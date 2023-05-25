A college has won an award for delivering high quality apprenticeships.

Grantham College, in Stonebridge Road, has been awarded the Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Training Provider Champion for 2023.

The award acknowledges and celebrates the efforts and commitment of apprentices, apprenticeship training providers and employers who have gone above and beyond to make apprenticeships a success.

Representatives from Grantham College attended the awards ceremony in Lincoln.

Jack Perry, who works for South Kesteven District Council and is undertaking his apprenticeship at the college, said: “I have always had a positive experience at Grantham College and I feel they deserve this award for the amazing work they do for apprentices.”

Apprentices Alicec Heaton and Charlie Tatchell were also finalists for the Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Championship award.

Finalists for these awards have demonstrated commitment to overcoming barriers, excellence in skills development and their drive to support success and growth throughout the challenging year.

Richard Favell, lecturer at Grantham College, said: “Charlie’s attitude towards his work is unfailingly professional, he leads by example and when working alone his work never needs to be supervised.

“He has gained respect from his peers and college lecturer with ease.”

James Laurie, managing director at JRL Brickwork, said: “Alice is an incredibly hard working, driven and talented young lady with very much a can do attitude - all of which makes me confident in the fact she has a very prosperous future ahead of her.”