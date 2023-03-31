Emergency services attended a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry on the A52.

At 4.38pm yesterday (Thursday), a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew from Grantham attended the A52 at Sedgebrook following a road traffic collision.

The incident involved two cars and a lorry.

Firefighters were called to a three-vehicle collision. (62429335)

The crew made the cars safe using small tools.

Paramedics assessed the condition of the lorry driver.