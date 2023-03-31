Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham attend collision on A52 at Sedgebrook involving two cars and a lorry
Published: 09:02, 31 March 2023
| Updated: 09:03, 31 March 2023
Emergency services attended a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry on the A52.
At 4.38pm yesterday (Thursday), a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew from Grantham attended the A52 at Sedgebrook following a road traffic collision.
The incident involved two cars and a lorry.
The crew made the cars safe using small tools.
Paramedics assessed the condition of the lorry driver.