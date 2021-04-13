Road clear following collision at Grantham railway bridge
Published: 13:30, 13 April 2021
| Updated: 16:27, 13 April 2021
Barrowby Road has now cleared according to the AA following a collision at the railway bridge this afternoon.
A collision between a lorry and a car was been reported under the Barrowby Road railway bridge in Grantham around 1pm.
A witness told the Journal it appeared the lorry was struggling to get underneath the bridge as it headed towards the town centre and there was a collision with another vehicle behind it.
Traffic was said to be making its way slowly under the bridge up Barrowby Road.