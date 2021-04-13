Barrowby Road has now cleared according to the AA following a collision at the railway bridge this afternoon.

A collision between a lorry and a car was been reported under the Barrowby Road railway bridge in Grantham around 1pm.

A witness told the Journal it appeared the lorry was struggling to get underneath the bridge as it headed towards the town centre and there was a collision with another vehicle behind it.

An accident has happened at the Barrowby Road railway bridge. (46127145)

Traffic was said to be making its way slowly under the bridge up Barrowby Road.