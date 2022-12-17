A keen photographer has shared pictures he snapped of a colourful kingfisher he saw by the River Witham in Grantham.

Roger Mortiss, a keen amateur photographer who shares his pictures as RSM Photography, took the pictures on Thursday of the bird nestled by the bank, keeping a sharp eye on the river.

Roger said on Twitter: "Always worth keeping eyes open, walking back from town today to see this fellow enjoying the winter sun."

The kingfisher was noticed as it nestled by the River Witham. Photo: RSM Photography (61356705)

The kingfisher snapped by Roger Mortiss as it enjoyed some winter sunshine. Photo: RSM Photography (61356702)

The kingfisher photographed by Roger Mortiss. Photo: RSM Photography (61356700)

Kingfishers stay in the UK throughout the year, although during the winter they may move to coastal areas in harsh winters.