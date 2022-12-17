Colourful kingfisher snapped by photographer next to River Witham in Grantham
Published: 06:00, 17 December 2022
A keen photographer has shared pictures he snapped of a colourful kingfisher he saw by the River Witham in Grantham.
Roger Mortiss, a keen amateur photographer who shares his pictures as RSM Photography, took the pictures on Thursday of the bird nestled by the bank, keeping a sharp eye on the river.
Roger said on Twitter: "Always worth keeping eyes open, walking back from town today to see this fellow enjoying the winter sun."
Kingfishers stay in the UK throughout the year, although during the winter they may move to coastal areas in harsh winters.