Colsterworth boy with cerebral palsy gets new pushchair after community raises £3,000

A community has raised more than £3,000 in just four days, for an all-terrain pushchair for an eight-year-old boy with cerebral palsy.

Beau McCarthy was a perfectly healthy baby boy when he born in February 2011, but at just three weeks old he was fighting for his life against meningitis and sepsis.

After being placed on life support and spending more than a month in hospital, Beau was left visually impaired with physical and mental disabilities, as well as having cerebral palsy and complex learning difficulties.