A company that provides market intelligence to firms in the global aerospace and maritime markets has been honoured with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Valour Consultancy, based in Colsterworth, is one of a select group of organisations nationally to be recognised with the accolade, which is the highest official UK award available to British businesses.

Valour’s award is given for outstanding achievement in the category of international trade after increasing its overseas sales by an incredible 157 per cent over the last three years.