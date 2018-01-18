Colsterworth man sheds 10 stone to run 5k race

A Colsterworth man has completed two 5k running races after dropping from 24 stone to a slimline 14 stone.

Ian Hempsall, 39, of Woolsthorpe Road, Colsterworth, weighed nearly 24st 11lb when he joined his local Weight Watchers group in Grantham after being hospitalised with cellulitis septicaemia in his legs in 2015.

Ian Hempsall weighed 24 stone in 2015.

He said: “I couldn’t do normal things that people often take for granted due to my weight. Everything was a struggle so after being in hospital, I knew that I needed to improve my health.”

When Ian, who works as a product developer at Moy Park, first joined the weight loss group, he admits that he found it daunting.

He added: “I was one of only two males in the group but I was quickly made to feel very welcome and the support I received from everyone each week kept me going.”

Ian quickly learned how to incorporate a new diet into his lifestyle and the pounds started dropping off.

He said: “With every pound I lost, my confidence grew. I started eating food that I would never normally have eaten before. I am normally very picky about foods but it has given me a simple easy to follow plan with the ability to track on a app it made it all the more easier. It also taught me to make healthy informed choices.”

Since joining Weight Watchers, Ian has lost over 10 stone and has taken up regular exercise and even completed two 5k races.

He added: “The races were a personal challenge for me so to say I have completed them is an amazing feeling. Losing weight has changed my whole outlook in life. It is not just a diet but a complete lifestyle change. I am a regular at the gym now and attend lots of classes. I have a whole new circle of friends, not just within the weight watchers group but through the gym as well. When I first joined the group, I was shy, self-concious and wouldn’t say boo to a goose, but now I am a lot more confident.”

Despite still wanting to lose another stone, Ian is proud of what he has achieved. He said: “I have gained so much energy, self-confidence and belief in myself by doing this plan. I feel a lot better as a person and I am so much happier.”

Ian meets his Weight Watchers class on Tuesdays at 6pm at St Sebastian Primary School, Great Gonerby. For more information, visit: www.weightwatchers.com/uk