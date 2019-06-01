Colsterworth schoolgirl donates hair to children's wig charity

A schoolgirl from Colsterworth has had 15 inches of her hair cut off to donate to The Little Princess Trust.

Eleven year old Chloe Houldcroft visited Rutland Hairworks, Empingham last week to have her locks chopped off to donate to the charity that makes real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

As well as having her hair cut off, Chloe has also raised over £750 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The schoolgirl who is in Year 7 at Walton Academy, Grantham, spent six months growing her hair.

Chloe Houldcroft. (11511122)

Her mum Clare Houldcroft supported her daughter.

She said: “Chloe’s hair just got that long and she wanted a good chunk cut off so we said that if she grew it a bit more she would be able to help another child by donating her hair to make a real wig, so that’s what she set out to do.”

After asking people to sponsor her, Chloe has raised £775 with donations still coming in.

She decided to send the sponsorship money to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust to help research for a cure as one of her close friends is battling with the condition.

Chloe Houldcroft. (11511119)

Clare is proud of her daughter.

She added: “Chloe is such a thoughtful, caring, considerate young lady and we are so proud to call her our daughter.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other conditions.

Since they began in 2006, they have provided over 7,000 wigs and given grants of £2,800,000 to childhood cancer research.

For more information, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk and www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk