Colsterworth vicar sleeps rough to raise awareness of homelessness

A vicar has spent the night sleeping rough to raise awareness of homelessness.

The Rev Neil Griffiths, the newly appointed vicar for the Colsterworth Group of Churches, braved freezing temperatures and torrential rain to spend the night at St John the Baptist Church in Colsterworth, on Saturday.

He has also managed to raise £700 for the Church Urban Fund (CUF), an organisation that works to help those in deepest need.

The Rev Griffiths said: “As the nights draw in and the weather turns colder, the issue of homelessness is more topical than ever so I wanted to show my support by taking part in CUF’s annual advent sleep out.”

Reverend Neil Griffiths.

But within an hour of setting up camp in the churchyard, he was forced to take refuge in the church porch due to heavy rain.

He said: “I had a sleeping bag and a few cardboard boxes to sleep on but I just could not get comfortable.

“I also felt very extremely vulnerable so ended up moving into the church at 2am and slept on the carpet for a few hours.”

Despite only getting a few hours’ kip, the Rev Griffiths still managed to conduct the morning service after popping home first for something warm to eat and a shower.

The reverend, who moved to Colsterworth from Coalville, Leicestershire, in September, added: “This is no way representative of what homeless people go through.

“It was my choice to take on the challenge.

“I also chose where and when it took place. Others don’t have that choice. It was simply about raising awareness.”

If you would like make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/neil-griffiths18