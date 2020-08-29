A woman from Colsterworth skydived at Sibson Aerodrome on Sunday to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Sam Bill jumped out of a plane at around 6pm to raise money in honour of her mother, Helen, who is terminally ill with cancer.

Sam’s first jump, originally scheduled for August 8, was postponed due to adverse wind speeds.

Samantha Bill completing her sky dive (41336696)

Helen and husband Steve, who are both volunteers for Grantham Police, joined an “extremely nervous” Sam at the airfield to support her.

Sam said: “They finally managed to get me up to jump about 6pm Sunday. I can safely say I will never ever do that again!

“Mum managed to come which was amazing. I am doing a 300-mile bike ride fund-raiser next; much more leisurely.”

Helen, 67, fell ill with the disease four years ago, but beat it with the support of her family and the dedication of the Cancer Research team.

However, the disease has now returned in a more aggressive form.

Sam describes her mother, who ran her local Neighbourhood Watch group for more than 15 years, as “amazing and heroic”.

She told the Journal: “Mum is one of the most caring people I know and has done and still is doing so much for the community.

“She’s one of those people who doesn’t like to say anything that she’s done, but she’s done so much.

“She’s done Neigh-bourhood Watch for over 15 years and she cares for my dad, who’s disabled.”

So far, Sam’s fund-raiser stands at a total of nearly £2,000 raised for Cancer Research UK.

You can donate to Sam’s fund-raiser by visiting: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sams-giving-page-2505

