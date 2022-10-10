The King's School Combined Cadet Force (CCF) held a regimental dinner to mark the senior cadets leaving.

The leavers' dinner was held at the Grantham school recently to mark the senior cadets leaving the CCF, and was also used as a training opportunity for the senior cadets who were leaving the following year.

Contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Ray Ogg BEM said: "The dinner commenced with cadets meeting honoured guests in the headmaster’s garden.

The senior cadets awaiting the dinner. (59877500)

"The dinner was brought to order by the PMC SSI Shane Pulfrey. The top table entered, consisting of the honoured guests, together with the headmaster Mr Simon Pickett, the chair of governors Mr Paul Ross and myself.

"The late Queen Elizabeth’s message, as our captain general of the CCF, was read by the headmaster wishing us every success in the coming years, to enjoy an excellent dinner, and thanking us for our Jubilee wishes."

A three course meal was served alongside speeches and the presentation of various awards.

Presentation of the Senior Cadet instructors certificate. (59877467)

Cadets who passed the Senior Cadet Instructors Cadre were presented with certificates.

Cadet Warrant Officer and the Lord Lieutenant's Cadet Kaviru De Zoysa was presented with a certificate and a RAF commandant coin for being the runner-up in the Sir John Thompson Memorial Sword Competition, which was open to over 10,000 CCF Cadets across the UK.

Wing Commander Sue presenting Kaviru De Zoysa with his award. (59877241)

Colour Sergeant Shane Pulfrey was presented with his Cadet Force Medal for his service to the CCF.

Seven Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medals were then presented to the CCF instructors for their many years of service.

Lt Col Ben Hawes presenting SSI Pulfrey his cadet force. (59877308)

Those presented with the medals included F/O Mike Davis, Flt Lt Paula Barton, Major Peter Brister, Captain Peter Dunlop, Lt Mark Roberts, Colour Sgt Shane Pulfrey and finally Lt Col Ray Ogg BEM.

Lt Col Ogg added: "Just when everybody thought the dinner was over, I asked the PMC, Colour Sgt Pulfrey to step forward for the traditional thank you for organising the dinner, but this year he had a surprise waiting for him.

Presentation of the seven Queen's Platinum Jubilee medals. (59877440)

"I produced a citation congratulating him on his valuable and excellent service and his efforts of keeping the King’s School CCF going over the Covid-19 pandemic, working well above his pay grade."

"I recommended SSI Colour Sgt Pulfrey for a Lord Lt’s Meritorious Service Certificate via East Midlands RFCA.

"This had been approved, and the Lord Lt, Mr Toby Dennis took great delight in presenting the award.

Presentation of the Lord Lietutenant's Meritorius Service. (59877520)

Cadets meeting guests. (59877147)

Cadets enjoying their dinner. (59877109)

"A terrific round of applause followed, and an excellent dinner night ended."