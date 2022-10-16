In this month's column, Councillor Lee Steptoe talks Labour's gains and community forums. He writes:

The new Prime Minister and Chancellor, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, have been in office barely a month.

In that time, we have seen utter chaos, with a falling pound, U-turns and the prospect of mortgage rates rising and all the pain that will bring for millions of families already trying to contend with energy rises, spiralling inflation and a NHS on its knees.

Labour Group leader on SKDC Lee Steptoe. (55238990)

September’s Kami-Kwasi mini budget unleashed fury, after a plan to borrow billions to cut taxes for the rich backfired spectacularly on the hapless duo.

They talk about getting growth up, the only things going up are mortgage repayments, rents, prices in the shops, energy bills. Along with oil company profits, bankers’ bonuses and NHS waiting times. What is not going up is your pay, your pension, the pound, the country.

The international money markets were spooked before the Bank of England stepped in by purchasing £65 billion of government bonds (debt), followed by a U-turn on cutting the top 45 per cent of tax on the already rich.

Labour now leads in the polls by up to 30 per cent. I say this without a hint of complacency- there is two years to go until the next general election and anything can happen in that time. Never has the maxim ‘A week’s a long time in politics’ been truer.

However, after the Tory circus of the last few years, Labour, under the reassuring Sir Keir Starmer, is back on the pitch to compete for the first election win since Blair in 2005.

Locally, Grantham Labour is in the process of selecting candidates for across our town to fight the SKDC elections next May. There is finally cause for optimism and we hope to have a vibrant group elected to hold whatever administration the Tories and their ‘Independent’ allies cobble together to account.

In my Earlesfield ward I continue to hold community forum meetings on the first Friday in the month.

On Thursday, October 27 (half term) the committee of the Grantham West Community Centre, on Trent Road, will be holding a lunch for families on the estate, followed by a bingo session with prizes. Cost of family entry is just £2.

I would encourage people to check for details and updates on my Facebook page, ‘Councillor Lee Steptoe.’

The events at the community centre are non-political and simply aimed at supporting local families during tough times. Feel free to join us.