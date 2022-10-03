A music society is looking for singers to join it for a one-day Come and Sing fundraiser.

Grantham Operatic Society (GOS) is looking for keen singers to take part in Come and Sing ‘The Pirates of Penzance.’

This all-day event will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at ChristChurch on Finkin Street.

Soprano Helen Winter (59726861)

All are welcome to join GOS to rehearse the iconic Gilbert and Sullivan score ‘The Pirates of Penzance’. No experience of the score is necessary and music scores will be provided if required.

In the evening, the Come and Sing chorus will then put on a concert performance of ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ with narration at 6pm in the church alongside local soloists including soprano Helen Winter, known for the European Chamber Opera, Opera Holland Park and ITV’s ‘The Sound of Music’ Live.

Musical Director for the day is GOS alumni Richard Baker who has worked as a MD with West End companies including Mischief Theatre and the All Male Gilbert and Sullivan company, including the recent West End performances at Wilton’s Music Hall of the All Male Pirates of Penzance.

Musical director Richard Baker (59726863)

Chairman of GOS, Elaine Bishop, said: “We are looking for chorus members across all parts to come and join us to sing for the day and also for an appreciative audience for our evening concert.

"More information and links to sign up as a singer or to buy tickets for the evening concert can be found at www.granthamoperaticsociety.com."

Tickets for the evening concert are available at £10 (plus a small booking fee). Refreshments of tea, coffee and soft drinks will be available at the interval.

Participation as a singer for the day costs £15 which includes score hire if required.