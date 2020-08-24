Comedian Jimmy Carr to perform outdoor gig near Grantham

Comedian Jimmy Carr will be performing live in a field at Bottesford on Saturday evening in a freshly-announced addition to his Terribly Funny tour dates.

Tickets go on sale today (Monday) for the two shows, which will take place on a stage in a field off Grantham Road.

The field, regularly used for car boot sales, has also hosted drive-in film nights over the past few weekends.

Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny Tour. (41137089)

Carr, a comedian, writer and television presenter, known for his dark humour and distinctive laugh, will give two solo shows, arranged as part of the Just the Tonic's Comedy In A Field.

The early show is at 6.30pm, with gates opening at 4.30pm and last entry at 6pm. The later show is at 9.30pm, with gates opening at 8pm and last entry at 9pm.

The promoters, who described Carr as 'that bloke off everything off the tele' said: "Just the Tonic takes social distancing seriously and takes comedy outdoors. It's a bit like a festival but without the horrible camping."

Audience members will sit in socially-distanced groups. As well as a large stage and screen, there will be a bar and food stalls.