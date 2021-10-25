Home   News   Article

Grantham man Joe Rowntree reflects on life as stand-up comedian as he prepares to for role in Peter Pan pantomime

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 25 October 2021
 | Updated: 16:57, 25 October 2021

Grantham man Joe Rowntree has had a whirlwind 20 years with performing live on stage, and learning magical new skills.

Joe launched himself into a stand-up comedy career after completing a university degree.

However, as the pandemic hit, Joe went from jetting off around the world to being confined to the four walls of his home.

