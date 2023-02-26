Another night of laughter is heading to town at the end of March, with an "energetic and satirical writer" topping the bill.

The Funhouse Comedy Club will be back at the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom on Thursday, March 30.

Geoff Norcott, who recently won a BBC Radio and Music Award for Best Comedy Production, will be topping the bill.

Geoff Norcott. (62618138)

He also has many TV credits to his name including Live at the Apollo, The Mash Report, Question Time and Comedy Bigmouths.

Geoff delivers a mix of dark material, impressions and politics to audiences with his confident smile and optimism.

Opening the night will be Rob Rouse, recognisable from his TV appearances on Upstart Crow, 8 out of 10 cats, John Bishop's Only Joking, Celebrity Juice, Dave's One Night Stand and The Friday Night Project.

Rob Rouse. (62618133)

He even made an appearance in the soap classic Coronation Street.

With his cheeky banter and funny tales, he is always one step ahead of audience's expectations and keeps them enthralled with his comedic storytelling.

Musical comedian Friz Frizzle will also be making an appearance with his individual anecdotes and speedily delivered song parodies.

Friz Frizzle (62618162)

Completing the night's lineup will be Tom Christian, joint winner of the 2015 Midland Comedy Awards New Act.

He will bringing along his clever routines and also complex but silly wordplay.

Tom Christian (62618189)

Compere for the night will be Spiky Mike.

Spiky Mike. (55819075)

Tickets cost £13 in advance and can be bought at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show starts at 8pm.