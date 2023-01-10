The Grantham Funhouse Comedy Club celebrated its 20th anniversary by holding a charity show.

On Wednesday, January 4, the comedy club held its charity show at the Ashby Comedy Club, and also live streamed it to Grantham audiences.

The night raised over £3,000 for the Oxfam Ukraine appeal, Rhod Gilbert's Velindre Cancer Care and Trent Regional Cleft Lip and Palate Service.

The charity show celebrated the 20th anniversary of the comedy club. (61766313)

Mike Bottomley, also known as Spiky Mike, said: "The show featured some of our favourite acts that had played our clubs over the years.

"The show was the best we have ever put on."

ITV's The Chase's Paul Sinha performed. (61766059)

Those who performed included The Chase star Paul Sinha, Geoff Norcott, Andrew Bird, who supports Michael Mclntyre on tour, and also Britain's Got Talent finalists Steve Royle and Daliso Chaponda.

Lindsey Santoro unfortunately had to cancel at short notice due to illness.

Michael McIntyre's tour support Andrew Bird performed. (61766152)

Spiky Mike was the host for the night.

Trent Regional Cleft Lip and Palate Service, one of the charities the night was raising money for, is a charity close to Mike's heart as it helped his daughter.

BGT finalist Steve Royle performed. (61766219)

The Funhouse Comedy Club began holding shows in the bar at The Meres Leisure Centre, and then it moved to The Atrium for several years.

Geoff Norcott performed. (61766099)

BGT finalist Daliso Chaponda performed. (61766286)

The charity show celebrated the 20th anniversary of the comedy club. (61766276)

Its current home is the Ballroom in the Guildhall Arts Centre on St Peter's Hill.