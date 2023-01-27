A popular comedy club is returning to town next month.

Funhouse Comedy Club will be back at the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom on Thursday February 23 for a night of laughter.

Topping the bill is presenter, broadcaster, writer, actor and comedian Ian Stone.

An international comedian, having performed for the troops, he has made numerous TV and radio appearances including on shows like ‘Mock The Week’, ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ and ‘Saturday Live’.

He wrote for ‘The Omid Djalili show’ on BBC One, ‘The Sketch Show’ on ITV and ‘Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression’ on BBC One. Audiences can’t get enough of his edgy and challenging approach, which is supported by a relaxed and excusatory manner.

Opening the night will be the cheeky and camp Stephen Bailey, who’s appeared on TV’s ‘Live at The Apollo’, ‘Big Brother's Bit On The Side’ and done warm-ups for ‘Let’s Lunch with Gino and Mel’ and ‘Loose Women’.

With his sharp wit and warm persona he soon has his audiences fascinated.

Also appearing is Peter Buckley Hill, with his musical comedy and clever wordplay.

Completing the line-up will be the extraordinarily funny, 2022 Chortle Student Comedy Award finalist Hasan Al-Habab.

Compere for the night is the amiable and animated Spiky Mike.

To find out more, visit www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Tickets are £13 in advance, with the doors opening from 7.15pm for an 8pm start.