The Funhouse Comedy Club will be returning to the Guildhall Arts Centre for an array of dates.

Spiky Mike will be the compere for each evening, which will take place on Thursday, March 24, Thursday, April 28, Thursday, May 19 and Thursday, June 30.

Each show will have the doors open at 7:15pm ready for an 8pm start.

Spiky Mike. (54894614)

The first night of comedy later this month will see performances from Gerry K, a stand up comedian, actor and presenter, who has appeared on Jimmy Carr's Xmas DVD and hosted a football forum with Rodney Marsh.

Bennett Arron will also be performing, along with Matt Bragg and Mike Sheer.

The April performance will see multi-award winning stand up comedian Matt Richardson performing, as well as Justin Moorhouse, Diane Spencer and Jacob Nussey.

Funhouse Comedy Club will be returning for another performance in May, with Jeff Innocent taking to the stage.

One of the country's most sought after groups The Noise Next Door, who have appeared on BBC One, ITV and BBC Radio 1, will also be performing.

Kate Smurthwaite and Joey Page will be performing as well on the night.

Stand up comedian and writer, Scott Bennett, will be performing in the June show, along with Sean McLoughlin.

Sean has recently been the tour support for Ricky Gervais in arenas worldwide, and has even opened for Bill Burr at the Royal Albert Hall.

Lindsey Santoro and Martin Westgate will also be performing on the night.

More information on tickets and the shows can be found at https://funhousecomedy.co.uk/