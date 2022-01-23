Funhouse Comedy Club is returning to the Guildhall Arts Centre for more fun and laughter, with some top performers on the bill.

The comedy club will be returning on Thursday, February 24, with doors opening at 7:15pm and the show starting at 8pm.

Comedian, actor, writer and BBC Radio presenter, Steve Royle, will be topping the bill with his high energy and distinctive talents.

Steve Royle (54381143)

Steve came third in the final of Britain's Got Talent 2020, he has previously been a warm-up act on the Royal Variety Performance, and he has appeared on 'Live at the Palladium' and 'Phoenix Nights'.

Comedian, choirboy and aspiring goalkeeper, Lloyd Griffith, will be opening the night.

Lloyd has previously supported Jack Whitehall and Rob Beckett on tour, and has been a regular host on Sky Sport's Soccer Am and on Comedy Central Live at The Comedy Store.

Lloyd Griffith (54381136)

Stand-up comedian, David Whitney, will also be appearing on the night as well as the stand-up and sketch comedian, Mark Bittlestone.

The compere for the night will be the lively and chatty Spiky Mike.

More information on the night can be found at https://funhousecomedy.co.uk/

David Whitney (54381133)

Mark Bittlestone (54381130)