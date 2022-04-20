A comedy club is returning to Grantham for a night of fun and laughter, which will feature award-winning acts and a magician.

Funhouse Comedy Club is returning to the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom for a night of fun and laughter.

On Thursday, May 19, the comic, actor and star of radio and TV, Jeff Innocent, will be topping the bill.

Jeff was voted the Best Live Comedian in 2016 by his fellow professionals, and has been described as looking like a bouncer but with the intellect of a university professor.

Magician and comedian, Alan Hudson, will be opening the night.

He has appeared on ITV's Penn and Teller, as well as Britain's Next Great Magician, where his balloon-popping trick went down a storm.

Using a blend of stand up and magic, he will draw the audience into his supernatural world.

Comedian and political activist, Kate Smurthwaite, will also be appearing.

Joey Page will be completing the line up, with Spiky Mike being the compere for the night.

The doors will open at 7:15pm ready for a 8pm start.

More information can be found at https://funhousecomedy.co.uk/