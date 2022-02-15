A comedy club will bring another great night of laughter to Grantham next month.

Funhouse Comedy Club is set to host a line-up of brilliant acts at the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom on Thursday March 24.

Topping the bill is the intelligent, controversially witty, hip and silly Markus Birdman. Regarded by many in the know as one of the best circuit acts in the country, he has toured internationally and had highly acclaimed shows at the Edinburgh Festival.

Markus Birdman. (54894623)

His dandyish onstage confidence, versatility and infectious nature result in a truly absorbing performance.

Opening the night will be producer, director, writer and comic Bennett Arron. The only Jewish/Welsh comedian on the circuit, he has supported Ricky Gervais on tour.

Also a trained actor, he takes command of the stage and his humour veers between obsessed anxiety and natural occurrences, with his contagious laugh he lights up any room.

Bennett Arron. (54894620)

Also appearing is the laid-back Matt Bragg, who likes to see the ridiculous in the mundane.

Completing the line-up is Canadian comic Mike Sheer with his clever ideas and sharp ad-libs.

The compere for the night will be the amiable and animated Spiky Mike.

Tickets cost £12 in advance, with doors opening from 7.15pm for an 8.00pm start.

Matt Bragg. (54894617)

To book or find out more, visit: www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Mike Sheer. (54894611)