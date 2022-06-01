A dramatic society's latest production hits the stage next week.

Grantham Dramatic Society’s next production – A Tomb With A View - written by Norman Robbins, – opens at the Guildhall Arts Centre from Wednesday, June 8.

The comedy murder-mystery, set in a spooky isolated mansion, is billed as being packed with ‘twists, turns and bodies.’

The Tomb With a View Cast (57055651)

The story opens on the night of a will reading, when a multi-million-pound fortune will be carved up between the assembled family and hangers-on.

But, through his cunningly crafted will, the deceased patriarch Septimus Tomb sets in motion a series of grisly murders by a family who see nothing wrong with planting their victims under the marigolds.

Director Joy Wilson said: “This play is an absolute blast. The characters are so much fun, and many have a ‘unique’ attitude to murder which means literally any of them could be a suspect.

The Tomb With a View Cast (57055653)

“The plot is really well-crafted, and the author has put in a lot of brilliant character details amongst the twists and turns.”

A Tomb With A View runs at the Guildhall Arts Centre from June 8 to June 11.

Tickets are on sale now at www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on, or email box1@southkesteven.gov.uk. Alternatively, call 01476 406158 (the ticket line is open Mon-Fri from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm).