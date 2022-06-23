A Grantham Comedy Night is being held in support of Barrowby Juniors FC.

The event will be held on Saturday September 10 at the Grantham College and University Centre.

Joe Rowntree, who will be hosting the night, said: "What a fine feast of comedy we have in store for you!

The comedy night will be held in support of Barrowby FC. (57492298)

"Award Winning Promoter Comedy Hotspot brings you four amazing comedians to Grantham College & University Centre for one soul purpose- to make you laugh so hard your face will ache!"

The comedians performing alongside Joe include Geoff Boyes, Matt Bragg and closing the show will be Angelos Epithemiou from BBC's Shooting Stars and The Angelos Epithemiou Show on Channel 4.

Tickets will be available to purchase from the Barrowby Football Club Cafe at the start of August.

Doors will open at 7pm and the show will begin at 8pm.