Another comedy night will take place in support of a local football club.

At 8pm on Saturday, May 14, there will be a comedy night at Grantham College Refectory in support of Barrowby Football Club.

One of the organisers and comedians, Joe Rowntree, said: "It's going to be another cracking night with a superb line up from a hand picked selection of the finest acts working the UK and International comedy circuit."

The line up for the night will include Joe, as well as Glenn Wool, Alistair Barrie and Lindsey Santoro.

More information can be found at https://www.jokepit.com/comedy-in/lincolnshire/grantham-comedy-night/6530