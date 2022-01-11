A comedy night set to be held at Grantham College next month will support a village football club.

Four comedians will take to the stage at The Refectory, Grantham College, on February 5, with money from each ticket going to Barrowby FC.

Hosted by Comedy Hotspot, the doors open from 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. The bar will also be open from 7pm.

The poster for the comedy night that will support Barrowby FC. (54201865)

The line-up includes Grantham's Joe Rowntree, Lloyd Griffith, Danny Posthill and Ninia Bejamin.

Tickets are £15, with £1 from each sale going to Barrowby FC to help their youth teams.

To buy tickets, either visit the Barrowby FC club cafe or purchase them online here: www.jokepit.com/comedy-in/lincolnshire/grantham-comedy-night/5811.