A comedy club is returning to Grantham next week and it's bringing the laughter back with it.

The Funhouse Comedy Club show will be taking place outdoors at the Grantham Cricket Club, situated on Gorse Lane, on Friday August 13.

The doors will open at 7pm ahead of the show beginning at 8pm, and there will also be food available to order.

Pierre Hollins (49864622)

The club will bring another night of laughter to the town, with Pierre Hollins at the top of the bill.

Pierre is an audience favourite and has headlined at many clubs throughout the world, including in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

He is also a former support act to Lenny Henry and Rory Bremner, and even appeared in the West End with Rita Rudner.

Shazia Mirza (49864619)

Opening the show is Shazia Mirza, an international award-winning comedian whose act combines a deadpan delivery with observations on her world.

Shazia is from Birmingham and was previously a science teacher, but is now a columnist for the Guardian Weekend Magazine alongside her comedy career.

James Dowdeswell and Spiky Mike will also be performing.

You may recognise James from appearances on Russell Howard's Good News and Celebrity Deal or No Deal.

James Dowdeswell (49864612)

Tickets to the show cost £12 and must be purchased in advance.