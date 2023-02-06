A comic book author has featured Grantham in her recently released issues.

Alana Beck, a pseudonym used by the author, released 'Giant Telepathic Spiders' at the start of January and ‘Who Will Live at the end?’ on Saturday (February 2), which features the Grantham Journal.

Alana wanted to base her stories in “real life local areas so it will feel more balanced between fiction and the real world,” she said.

The front cover of Giant Telepathic Spiders. Photo: Alana Beck (62267408)

She added: “In a universe where giant telepathic spiders, wormholes, and clones of celebrities are casually being delivered to your door, it can feel very unrelatable or immersive.”

Alana began illustrating comics in 2018, as she prefers them to books which is “an unpopular opinion”, she said.

She found it a lot of work to do so she went back to writing, but then returned to comics in November last year.

The front cover of Who Will Live At The End? Photo: Alana Beck (62267428)

She moved from Nottingham to Grantham in 2016, but then left again in 2018. She moved back in 2020 and has been here ever since.

The topic of her comics is a “crazy genre on their own”, but if they were to be categorised it would be a mix of sitcom, comedy, science-fiction and sometimes fantasy.

Alana added: “Ever since I was younger I have constantly been daydreaming into better universes and I hated how I was the only one to experience them.

“So, I decided to start writing it all down but it still didn't feel real enough so I decided to make them into comics where lots of good, intelligent, empathetic and hard working people can experience my adventures with me.”

Alana chooses to use a pseudonym as she is a private person.

By using a pseudonym she said she is “going all Hannah Montana and getting the best of both worlds in a way that suits me”.

Alana’s comics can be found on Amazon at amazon.co.uk/Alana-Beck.

Her next comic, named ‘Giant Lady’s Bum’, will be released on March 3 and will feature the Grantham Tennis Club.

On April 4, ‘Snug Cafe’ will be released and Alana will release one more on May 5 which will feature Grantham College.

If any businesses would like to be featured in the comics, they can contact Alana at NotAlanaBeck@gmail.com.